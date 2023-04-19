Loudoun Valley Herbs will host its annual Greenhouse Xtravaganza on May 26 and 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, rain or shine.
Located in western Loudoun County, Virginia, on a farm originally settled in the early 1800s, Greenhouse Xtravaganza offers a variety of garden-centric items, including bedding plants, herbal spa products, botanical jewelry, culinary items, locally made garden-themed pottery from Maple Cottage Pottery, hypertufas and cement work, fairy houses and locally crafted wrought iron garden decorations, all situated in an around an old stable surrounded by lush gardens.
Owned and operated by Kim Labash, Loudoun Valley Herbs grows and harvests approximately 6,000 lavender stems for crafting, 1,000 lavender flower heads for culinary purposes and 300 rose heads for crafting and culinary use each year. All items are crafted personally by Labash from materials grown on the farm in a chemical-free environment.
Loudoun Valley Herbs is on the Loudoun Artisan Trail, as well as a member of the Herb Society of America and its Green Bridges program, which promotes biodiversity through planting native herbs and environmentally friendly gardening practices. It’s also a member of the Million Member Pollinator Challenge and registered as a Monarch Waystation.
Loudoun Valley Herbs is located in Airmont at 19405 Woodtrail Road, Round Hill, Virginia. For more information, email loudounvalleyherbs@yahoo.com or call 540-554-2748.
