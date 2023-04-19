IMG_2655.jpg
Courtesy photo

Loudoun Valley Herbs will host its annual Greenhouse Xtravaganza on May 26 and 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, rain or shine.

Located in western Loudoun County, Virginia, on a farm originally settled in the early 1800s, Greenhouse Xtravaganza offers a variety of garden-centric items, including bedding plants, herbal spa products, botanical jewelry, culinary items, locally made garden-themed pottery from Maple Cottage Pottery, hypertufas and cement work, fairy houses and locally crafted wrought iron garden decorations, all situated in an around an old stable surrounded by lush gardens.

