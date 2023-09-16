By Simarjeet Kaur | Words of Faith
In the Sri Guru Granth Sahib (SGGS) Ji (Sikh holy book), on page 15, Guru Nanak Dev Ji says, “In that place where the lowly are cared for — there, the Blessings of Your Grace rain down.”
Caring for all of humanity is a moral and value embedded in the roots of all Sikhs. It is this value that has created many Sikhs who have spoken up for the greater good, regardless of the consequences.
The Sikh spiritual teachers denounced anyone who brought hatred and hardship to any person.
The Sikhs fifth spiritual teacher, Guru Arjun Dev Ji, stresses compassion by stating, “Practice truth, contentment and kindness; this is the most excellent way of life” (SGGS). Daya, which translates to compassion or mercy, is one of the most important qualities for a Sikh to possess. In order to understand and live through the teachings of our gurus, Daya must be achieved.
In my previous columns, I brought up a few names of those who have embedded this concept in their everyday lives, hence, “Leading their lives through Gurbani (the words of the Sikh spiritual teachers).” Some of the names that have been mentioned include Sikh gurus: the Sikh’s first spiritual teacher, Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the Sikh’s fifth spiritual teacher, Guru Arjan Dev Ji, and the Sikh’s last spiritual teacher, Guru Gobind Singh Ji. There are also several freedom fighters who took these lessons and fought for the greater good, including Bhai Taro Singh (1745), Sant Jairnal Singh Bhindrawale (1984) and Bhai Amritpal Singh (2023). Just a few names of a list of Sikhs who have embedded this concept and I have written about in previous articles.
But today, we talk about yet another man who also felt the need to speak up to injustices faced by Sikhs in India, Shaheed (Martyr) Jaswant Singh Khalra. Another name that may be unfamiliar to those outside of the Sikh community, but a man who used words, both written and spoken, to stand up to the injustices set forth by the Indian government.
Khalra was a peaceful human rights lawyer whose goal was to highlight the injustices of India to the international world. The Indian government was deeply opposed to having information leaked, but Khalra didn’t give in to their threats. For when we look to the past, the Sikh’s first spiritual teacher, Guru Nanak Dev Ji, stressed the importance of the need to be supportive to others and to share resources. Khalra was practicing the concept of Daya by providing support, sharing resources and showing compassion.
But why would supporting others and sharing resources cause such an issue? Why would being compassionate towards those suffering be looked at as a threat? This causes a dilemma when those in power have a different agenda. Oftentimes, a hidden agenda that causes more harm than good, an agenda that normally impacts minority groups.
So what exactly was Khalra doing that pinched the Indian government, you may ask? Khalra was collecting information on extra-judicial killings by the police and on the illegal detention of Sikh youth. Sikh youth that were kept under illegal police custody despite an order to the contrary by the Supreme Court of India. Khalra was exposing the murders of nearly 25,000 Sikhs starting from 1984.
But wasn’t this a good thing he was doing? Wasn’t he simply bringing about facts that would support the community and sharing resources, two concepts that are embedded in our roots but deem a threat to those with an inhumane agenda? An agenda that includes oppressing minorities and raising those who are the majority. An agenda that in no way aligns with Daya.
So, you see, Khalra did what he was supposed to do. He raised awareness by sharing resources, and he did so to support the community. However, this was all done with a repercussion. On Sept. 6, 1995, while Kalra stood outside his house washing his car, Punjab police took him. He was never found and his body was never recovered. This is the cost of speaking up to injustices set forth by the Indian government, but one Sikhs are willing to sacrifice in hopes to save future generations.
The following is part of the speech Khalra gave in Canada that sheds light on his hope to save Punjab. A speech that was delivered with such poise and power, with the intention to lift spirits and remind his listeners about Daya.
“There is an old tale about when the sun was first settling. As her distance narrowed to the horizon, the light on earth was diminishing. This made way for darkness to creep over the land. The people were afraid that when the sun would finally set, darkness would be permanent. No one would see anything, ‘what will happen to us?’ they said. People were fearful with the sun completely set, darkness to show his strength and put his foot over the earth.
“Far, far, far across the land somewhere, in a small hut, a little lantern lifted its wick; it said ‘I challenge the darkness.’ If not everything, but my small corner I will not let the darkness settle itself around me. With this wick’s example many other little lanterns in other small huts lifted their wicks to the darkness and people were shocked that so many little lanterns illuminated the mask of darkness from taking over the earth so that they could now see.
“Now I believe that today when darkness, with all its strength thrusts itself over the truth, if not anything else I will say ‘Ankhila (budding or blossoming) Punjab’ is the light that will challenge it and I pray to the Guru who identifies with Truth to keep this light lit.”
His speech highlights the hope that Sikhs carry even during turbulent times. Since 1469 when Guru Nanak Dev Ji created Sikhism to 1699 when Guru Gobind Singh Ji passed on guruship to the Sikhs holy book, Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, the concept Daya has been one that has grounded who Sikhs were and are today. Sikhs’ compassion towards all of humanity is far greater than the threats people make, for we are determined to fight against oppression and hate.
Simarjeet Kaur is a graduate of Hood College and an English as a Second Language teacher for Montgomery County Public Schools. She is the author of the Simran and Sehaj book series that is geared toward raising awareness for the Sikh community and creating more multicultural books for classrooms across the U.S.
