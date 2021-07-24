I’m awake for my first sunrise on the island and step out onto the beach house balcony overlooking the sparkling sea. Small needlefish and crabs are visible just 12 feet below me, and a coconut husk washes up on shore, probably from one of the many trees nearby. I sink into a hammock with a mug of French-press coffee and can’t think of any place with a much better view.
I am staying in a secret paradise.
I decide to walk to Savannah Bight, a small settlement with a group of houses and a handful of stores. The hike along the sandy coast delivers an ocean view on one side and a cow pasture on the other, with jungle-filled mountains in the distance.
It’s relatively untouched and quiet. However, all along the shoreline lies a trail of plastic. I discover trash almost everywhere I look. Some drifts in from the mainland and the smaller cays, while much of it is dumped by the residents. Is this a presage of what the island has in store for me?
I arrive just a little past 8 a.m. in Savannah. While I find most people are relaxing in the shade, having breakfast baleadas and enjoying a conversation in their Caribbean version of Spanglish, there seems to be a blatant disregard for a few conspicuous characters. Outside of one of the tiny bars is a man donning an old, filthy Shawn Kemp jersey, stumbling with a Salva Vida beer bottle in his right hand and yelling obscenities in a booming, gravelly voice at no one in particular. This guy seems far beyond drunk. His mind is no longer present. I saw these jerky movements and similar lifeless eyes in a few other oddballs on the main cay yesterday.
I was told before arriving in Guanaja to not trust anyone. I would soon discover exactly why.
Tune in next week for the third part of the Guanaja series.
Trevor Davis, former cidermaker and working musician from Frederick, is a travel writer and content creator scouring the Earth in search of taboo culture to absorb. Follow his adventures: Instagram: @rogue_and_vagabond; Tiktok: @rogueandvagabond; Facebook: @rogueandvagabondofficial
