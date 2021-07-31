“After a storm, it’s not uncommon to find cocaine washed up on shore,” a resident informs me. “You’ll find guys foraging for kilos in the mangroves in a few days.”
In a casual tone more suited for discovering a dead fish than an illicit drug, he instructs me to keep an eye out for bags or packages.
Throughout my days of exploring the island, I’ve found various abandoned dinghies that were probably one-time drug shipments. The exchange is paid with U.S. $20 bills, which is why they are no longer accepted anywhere in Honduras.
But who can afford this stuff? There aren’t many expats on the island. Bonoccans live in extreme poverty. Employment is nearly nonexistent, there aren’t any hospitals, and almost no one has a sanitary sewer system (just drains leading directly below their stilt houses).
Cocaine is cheap. Very cheap. It’s freebased by these mumbling, meandering addicts.
And the island is essentially lawless. There are no NA meetings or counselors. No detox centers. No one to come knocking on your door, pick you up off the streets, or throw you in jail. Consequently, you’re left to your own devices. For many on the island, it becomes a matter of self-control.
Tune in next week for the fourth and final part of the Guanaja series.
Trevor Davis, former cidermaker and working musician from Frederick, is a travel writer and content creator scouring the Earth in search of taboo culture to absorb. Follow his adventures: Instagram: @rogue_and_vagabond; Tiktok: @rogueandvagabond; Facebook: @rogueandvagabondofficial
