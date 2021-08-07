I make my way by scooter to Northeast Bight on Guanaja. Up until recently, this section was inaccessible from the rest of the island except on foot. Some of the residents have never left the area, claiming the boats on the other side are too loud for them or just not willing to make the trek.
I ride on a newly constructed dirt road through cattle pastures and a banana plantation. Without an infrastructure budget or local governance, how is any of this possible?
Once in charge of much of the prohibited operations on the island, a local man has made significant changes using the profits he earned. I learn that although he no longer partakes in the illegal activities, he has funded all of the infrastructure and job creation for the Northeast community.
Admittedly, the ride was a bit challenging, but I arrive at my destination.
The area is gorgeous. Mango and coconut trees offer shade, and the beach just 20 yards away blows a consistently gentle and cooling breeze (and without electricity, this is the next best thing to a fan or air conditioning).
I sit down at a makeshift table and am handed a bowl of rice, yucca and iguana. Fresh coconut water and rum are generously poured into a plastic cup for me. The only thing left to do is drift off into a slumber in a nearby hammock.
Trevor Davis, former cidermaker and working musician from Frederick, is a travel writer and content creator scouring the Earth in search of taboo culture to absorb. Follow his adventures: Instagram: @rogue_and_vagabond; Tiktok: @rogueandvagabond; Facebook: @rogueandvagabond official
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.