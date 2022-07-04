Guava Jelly will perform from 10 to 10:45 a.m. July 7 in Frederick’s Baker Park Band Shell as part of Celebrate Frederick’s Summerfest Family Theatre weekly music series.
Guava Jelly delivers a sound unlike most other performers. Caribbean-influenced and family-fun, Guava Jelly’s reggae vibes are woven throughout the fabric of the band’s culturally diverse music. Bridgette Michaels, lead singer-songwriter from Trinidad and Tobago, smoothly incorporates the island feel into her originals and many popular, well-known cover songs loved by all generations.
The Summerfest concert will feature the duo portion of Guava Jelly: Michaels along with Gary on bass.
Rainbow Rock, winners of a Parents’ Choice Fun Stuff Award, will perform on July 14. Their music consists of a mix of musical genres from folk, pop rock and rockabilly.
Shows continue through Aug. 4.
While each performance is free to the public, the Summerfest Family Theatre Committee encourages guests to bring a canned food item in lieu of admission to support the Foodbank Program operated by the Frederick Community Action Agency. Non-perishable items such as canned meats and vegetables, soups, peanut butter, cereal, rice and pastas are preferred and appreciated.
For more information, contact Celebrate Frederick at 301-600-2841 or visit celebratefrederick.com.
