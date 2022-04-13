McDaniel College’s Department of Art will present a guest artist lecture by artist Jerrell Gibbs at 7 p.m. April 14 in Peterson Hall, Room 104.
Gibbs, who was recently chosen by a BMA selection committee to paint the official portrait of the late Rep. Elijah Cummings now housed at the U.S. Capitol, retraces family memories, examining the origin of his own life by representing intimate and instantly joyous moments. Affirming the multilayered experience of the African-American diaspora, Gibbs plunges the viewer into an immersive experience, the realm of his childhood.
Growing up in Baltimore influenced his perspective on socio-economics, body politics, race, economic disparities and their influence on one another. Through his figurative portraits, Gibbs invigorates banal representations of Black identity by depicting empathy, inviting the possibility for a spiritual connection. The works are adapted from small Polaroids into life-size paintings.
Gibbs graduated with an MFA from the Maryland Institute College of Art in Baltimore in 2020. He has exhibited at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum, The Galleries at CCBC and The Gallery at Howard University. His work is in the permanent collection of the Columbus Museum of Art, CC Foundation, X Museum, Baltimore Museum of Art and the Los Angeles Museum of Art. Gibbs is represented by Mariane Ibrahim Gallery.
The lecture, which runs about an hour, is free and open to the public.
For more on the artist, visit jerrellgibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.