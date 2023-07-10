Visitors to the Newcomer House at Antietam Battlefield can join former National Park Service ranger Matthew Penrod on July 16 for a guided walking tour covering the Middle Bridge part of the Battle of Antietam. Following the Tidball Trail, Penrod's talk will encompass all the history of the Newcomer House and the surrounding area as well as the battle.
Hikes will start at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the west side of the Newcomer House located at 18422 Shepherdstown Pike, Keedysville.
The Tidball trail is 3/10 of a mile each way and has an incline on somewhat uneven ground. The walk will last approximately one hour. Visitors should wear appropriate clothing and footwear and bring water.
Penrod began his Park Service career as a seasonal ranger at Antietam. He went on to spend six months working the mule boats on the C&O Canal before he was hired as a ranger at Arlington House, the national Robert E. Lee Memorial, where he served for 28 years as interpretive ranger, creating, presenting and managing education programs, special events, and interpretive exhibits.
His journey has come full circle as in his retirement; he is one of the talented and generous volunteers who help the HCWHA keep the Newcomer House open through a cooperative agreement with Antietam National Battlefield.
Volunteer docents will be available to share knowledge about the Newcomer House and assist visitors to the three county Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area. This is the seventh season of Porch Programs at the Newcomer House, the Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area's Exhibit and Visitor Center at Antietam National Battlefield. Porch Programs feature presentations, demonstrations, pop-up exhibits, interactives and more from April through December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.