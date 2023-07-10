27A733F5-1DD8-B71C-07906C0F7229C19COriginal.jpg (copy)

Scenes from Antietam National Battlefield in Sharpsburg.

Visitors to the Newcomer House at Antietam Battlefield can join former National Park Service ranger Matthew Penrod on July 16 for a guided walking tour covering the Middle Bridge part of the Battle of Antietam. Following the Tidball Trail, Penrod's talk will encompass all the history of the Newcomer House and the surrounding area as well as the battle.

Hikes will start at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the west side of the Newcomer House located at 18422 Shepherdstown Pike, Keedysville.

