Acoustic guitarist and innovator Yasmin Williams is the final concert in this season’s Tivoli Discovery Series, an emerging artist concert series featuring up and coming artists funded by the Tivoli Society.
She will perform ay 7:30 p.m. March 10 at the Weinberg Center for the Arts in downtown Frederick.
Williams is an acoustic fingerstyle guitarist with an unorthodox, modern style of playing. Her music has been called some of the most imaginative guitar music out today. She utilizes various techniques including alternate tunings, percussive hits and lap tapping in her music to great effect.
Williams was a finalist in the Rolling Stones Young Gun guitar competition and won the Gold Prize in the Instrumental category of the Mid-Atlantic Song Contest. She has been featured on the New Sounds Soundcheck Podcast, NPR’s Weekend Edition Saturday show, NPR Night Owl, NPR All Songs Considered, Woodsongs Old Time Radio Hour, along with high profile magazine features in Acoustic Guitar Magazine and Vintage Guitar Magazine. Her first album, “Unwind,” was released on May 4, 2018, and charted at No. 7 on Amazon’s top paid albums, No. 1 on iTunes’s Folk chart, and No. 15 on Billboard’s Heatseekers chart.
Her second album, “Urban Driftwood,” was released on Jan. 29 and has received high praise from numerous major publications including Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, NPR Music and Paste Magazine.
Tickets are $10 online or pay-what-you-want at the door. Tickets may be purchased at weinbergcenter.org, by calling the box office at 301-600-2828, or in person at 20 W. Patrick St.
