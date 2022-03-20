Colorful fresh-cut flower arrangements are paired with equally as exquisite pieces of artwork for the annual Art in Bloom event.
Hosted by Hagerstown Garden Club to benefit the Washington County Museum of Fine Arts, Art in Bloom couples members of regional garden clubs, school groups and individuals with a select work of art at the museum. Each floral designer interprets their assigned work of art, be it a painting or sculpture by creating a one-of-a-kind floral arrangement.
The event takes place March 25-27, with special hours for the public to view the floral interpretations at their freshest and most vibrant.
The museum will be closed to the public on March 25, while the designers install their arrangements, reopening that afternoon for a special early access in-person event from 4 to 6 p.m. Admission is $10. To register, contact Donna Rastelli at 301-739-5727 or email her at drastelli@wcmfa.org.
Art in Bloom will continue from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 26 and noon to 4 p.m. March 27. There is no admission charge for Saturday and Sunday, but donations to support the museum are gratefully accepted.
On Saturday at 1 p.m. Denny Warrenfeltz of Roostervane Gardens in Funkstown will lead a floral presentation in the museum’s atrium. Proof of vaccination is required to attend the demonstration but is not necessary for general admission to the museum.
Learn more at wcmfa.org.
