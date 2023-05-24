Tubman6-Wofford.jpeg

Harriet Tubman is a native Marylander best known for freeing dozens of people from slavery via the Underground Railroad in the years leading up to the Civil War. This Memorial Day Weekend, the staff of Button Farm Living History Center in Germantown wants to highlight another daring facet of her life: military service.

In a weekend full of living-history events that aim to honor the military contributions of African Americans from the Revolutionary War through World War II, visitors to the farm will learn all aspects of Tubman’s service record, which includes nursing, spying and combat leadership. The events are free of charge.

Tags

(1) comment

sevenstones1000

What a great statue of a great American hero. We need many more of these.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription