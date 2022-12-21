You have to give it to Hallmark. When it comes to Christmas, the company owns the market — cards, ornaments, wrapping paper and more.
And through the end of the year, you will find me plunked in front of the TV trying to keep up with this year’s 40 Christmas movie premieres. Yes, 4-0.
The good news is that they are spread over two channels with two themes: Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries Channel’s Miracles of Christmas. Of course, that doesn’t make the number of movies any less, but I don’t mind.
Why? Because they make me as happy as a good snickerdoodle cookie. And in a world of Dumpster fires, it’s nice to know that, within two hours, love always triumphs.
The movies might not contain the most original storylines. They usually go something like this: The spunky, big-city businesswoman has to go home to help the family’s Christmas tree farm, reconnects with her high school boyfriend, and quits her high-paying job for a simpler life. I can’t remember if that’s an actual plot, but it’s pretty close.
Every year, the movies seem to premiere earlier and earlier, bypassing Thanksgiving and Halloween themes to push Christmas. This year, the first movie premiered Oct. 21. But I would like to point out that Hallmark starts in-store displays of Christmas ornaments in July.
However, the self-imposed Hallmark movie lover that I am, I have my restraints and will record them and wait until I feel more Christmasy to start watching them.
To keep track of all the movies I need to watch, Hallmark has an app called the Hallmark Movie Checklist. It helps you add movies you want to your schedule, get reminders, info on plots and main cast members, as well as a button to check it off your list. It’s pretty gratifying knowing you have made it through your list before the end of December — because I have yet to finish them all before the end of the year. The app also conveniently lists all of its available movies.
There used to be a time when Hallmark movies would only run a few times a year, usually around holidays. The movies, referred to as Hallmark Hall of Fame, would be sandwiched between Hallmark commercials that made you cry, only to return to the movie that made you cry harder.
Hall of Fame movies are in a class by themselves. They’re well-written because often they are based on books. They have stellar actors — Glenn Close in 1993’s “Skylark,” Matthew Modine in 1997’s “What the Deaf Man Heard,” Kathy Bates and Elizabeth Perkins in 2002’s “My Sister’s Keeper,” Kerri Russell and Mare Winningham in 2005’s “The Magic of Ordinary Days.” The list goes on.
Hallmark launched its channel Aug. 5, 2001. A little more than a month later, we were trying to understand the reasons behind 9/11. Then the Hallmark Channel started running “I Love Lucy” back-to-back. Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz made us laugh. The silly comedies also helped us heal.
Soon after, Hallmark quickly made films where a boy meets a girl, something puts a wedge between them, they lose contact for years, only before one returns to their hometown to realize they never fell out of love with each other. Do they get together in the end? Yes, and that’s the best part.
Even I can be critical of the plots, usually rolling my eyes at yet another female lead as a spunky journalist who has to save her job by finding the best Christmas story ever. It is plain to see that the writers never worked in a newsroom, and it shows.
Or a few years ago, when the powers that be decided no one would notice the fake snow they used looked like someone overfilled the dishwasher. Suds, not snow, was shown scene after scene, sticking to hair and pants as if these characters had just stepped out of a rave.
Eventually, Hallmark diversified and brought in leads who are Black or gay or Jewish. It’s wonderful that their selection of stories involves the kind of people I have as friends, allowing me to root them on as they fall in love.
Some fans, and unfortunately some of the actors, disagreed with this more diverse way of thinking, so they have gone to the new Great American Family Network. It’s run by a former Hallmark Channel executive Bill Abbott who exited after the handling of a commercial run by marriage registry Zola that featured a lesbian couple.
Some of the actors from the channel have left for GAC, including one of Hallmark’s favorite Christmas and mystery series actresses, Candace Cameron Bure. A devout Christian, she recently received backlash after saying that GAC holiday movies would be featuring more “traditional marriages.”
A few years ago, Hallmark launched a Movie Now app, allowing Hallmark lovers to catch up on movies and original TV series. I found the app not to be user-friendly because it made the user wade through older films to find new ones. Good news: This year, Hallmark paired with Peacock, and I’ve found it easier to find films I’m looking for on the streaming device.
In the end, what Hallmark has given me are two leads who usually have good chemistry and a storyline that just makes me feel as happy as a good cup of hot chocolate and warm, fuzzy socks. So this year, under the glow of the Christmas tree, you’ll find me cozied up on the couch to escape the stress of everyday life for a couple of hours of good, old-fashioned romantic Christmas fun.
