Who can resist the little kiddos dressed up in their favorite costumes?
Not Frederick’s downtown businesses — and they'll be providing all the treats this Halloween in downtown Frederick.
Costumes are not required, tricks are optional, and treats will be provided while supplies last.
Halloween in downtown Frederick will be celebrated on Oct. 30, hosted by Downtown Frederick Partnership. Participating businesses to be ready for trick-or-treaters from 10 a.m. to noon.
Find a map of the stops at downtownfrederick.org/halloween, or look for the bright orange sign in the window of participating businesses. Remember to bring a face covering if you plan to enter any businesses, as some are currently requiring them.
Stop by Everedy Square & Shab Row to check out all the Vintage VWs at a car show organized by the Mid-Maryland Vintage VW Club. Some will be dressed for the occasion, others will be showcasing their natural beauty. There will also be a few treats to gather if you’re in the business of trick-or-treating.
Frederick County Public Libraries will present the movie “Hocus Pocus” at the Carroll Creek Amphitheater beginning around 6:30 p.m. Bring chairs or blankets to relax on the grass. Snacks are encouraged. Closed captioning will be provided, and the C. Burr Artz Library will be open for restroom access.
Learn more at downtownfrederick.org/events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.