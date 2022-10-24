Celebrate Halloween in downtown Frederick from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 29. All ages are welcome, and costumes are encouraged for this family-friendly event hosted by the Downtown Frederick Partnership.
Trick-or-treat around town at more than 60 downtown shops and restaurants, who will hand out candy and treats while supplies last.
After you’re done going door to door, enjoy other Halloween-themed activities around downtown, including a Halloween craft station at 30 N. Market St. and a vintage VW Trunk-or-Treat from 10 a.m. to noon at Everedy Square.
Bring chairs and blankets to watch the Pixar classic “Coco,” which will be screened outside at the Carroll Creek Amphitheater at 7 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m.
