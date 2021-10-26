Watch your favorite scary movies this week at the Carroll Arts Center in Westminster as part of its Scary-Tale Endings film series.
“Scream” (R) will be screened at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28. A year after the murder of her mother, a teenage girl is terrorized by a new killer, who targets the girl and her friends by using horror films as part of a deadly game.
“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” (R) will be screened at 10 p.m. Oct. 29. When Brad and Janet’s (Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon) car breaks down, they take shelter at the mansion of the bizarre Dr. Frank-n-Furter (Tim Curry). Don those fishnets and stiletto heels and brush up on your “Time Warp” steps for this annual late night screening of the cult classic. Fans with the best get-ups will be awarded special prizes. Pre-packaged “audience interaction kits” can be ordered in advance for $5 and picked up at the door. The kits contain all the props needed to interact with the movie and a card explaining when to use them.
The Carroll Arts Center is located at 91 W. Main St., Westminster. Face masks are not required for vaccinated visitors and are encouraged for unvaccinated visitors. Learn more at carrollcountyartscouncil.org or call 410-848-7272.
