Catch a screening of the 1920 film “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari” at the Weinberg Center for the Arts as part of its Silent Film Series.
In the film, hypnotist Dr. Caligari uses a somnambulist, Cesare, to commit murders. The film stars Werner Krauss, Conrad Veidt and Friedrich Feher and runs just over one hour.
