During the weekend of Nov. 20-21, the Valley Craft Network will celebrate its 40th Studio Tour. It's a great opportunity to find handmade crafts made locally in Washington and Frederick counties while getting the opportunity to meet with the artists.
ARTISTS ON THE TOUR:
M4 Studios and Tameria Martinez Clay produce high-temperature stoneware clay and finish through wood-firing their pieces, which produces a warm and natural appearance. Foxcross Pottery and van Gilder Pottery create their work through the use high-temperature clays and glazes and gas-fired kilns. These pieces offer vivid color schemes and textures. Jennifer Bernhard Pottery is made from earthenware clays and uses the Sgraffito technique to add vivid colors and intricate designs.
Another artist working in ceramics and mosaics is Jane Pettit, who uses ordinary objects and makes them extraordinary through her skillful and artistic touch. At this time, Pettit is only offering online sales and virtual tours of her work.
Contentment Turnings by Dave offers a variety of turned vessels and containers that are uniquely stained and shaped to enhance your living space. Woodendeavor by Dan Rudy offers finely crafted tables, shelves and charcuterie boards, as well as woodblock relief printing.
Beth Carey at Studio2bcj creates unique jewelry pieces that reflect the natural world.
JRW Creations has a variety handmade clothing and accessory items, many of which are made from upcycled wool sweaters, as well as new cotton, silk and wool fabrics.
Caprikorn Farms, Maryland's first and only On-Farm-Home licensed goat cheese processor, will offer cheeses and lavish soaps.
Kesra Hoffman Landscapes offers notecards, handbound journals and other items displaying rich colors and scenes of the natural world.
Willow Oaks Cider crafts ciders produced onsite. Their organic orchard offers a relaxing atmosphere, accented by cider and dessert wines.
Learn more at vcntour.com.
