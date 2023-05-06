BOOKS-HENRY

If you are a reader of romance, you've likely had your own "meet cute" with the books of Emily Henry, from "Beach Read" (2020) to "Book Lovers" (2022), which respectively follow conventional rivals-to-lovers and enemies-to-lovers romance plot trajectories. Through the lens of these books, Henry's literary worldview is very clear: Romance is neither fluff nor tragedy, it's just life.

With her latest, "Happy Place," Henry covers new territory. It is, in many ways, the least "happy" of her works, less swooning and more longing, with a sense of melancholy permeating throughout. The story follows a week in the life of three friends — Harriet, Sabrina and Cleo — who, on meeting in college, became their own cozy, chosen family. With their three partners in tow, the gang descends on Sabrina's father's summer home in Maine. Sabrina has insisted on this reunion: She has a surprise in store, but she is not the only one. Everyone on this trip has a secret to keep.

