michelin-record

Eric Finkelstein, at one of the 18 Michelin-starred restaurants he visited in New York.

 Eric Finkelstein

When Eric Finkelstein finished the last bite of his chawanmushi, a savory Japanese egg custard, he knew he’d done it.

He’d gotten the dish at Noda, an upscale sushi restaurant in New York City, with 50 minutes to spare. Noda was the 18th restaurant he’d dined at that day — all of them Michelin-starred.

