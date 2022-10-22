LIFE-FAM-GRIEF-GUITARS-SD

Shawn Weimar, a muscian and luthier, was inspired by the birth of his granddaughter, Zoe, to open Zoe Guitars in Oceanside, Calif.

 Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune/TNS

Seven years ago, Shawn Weimer started Zoe Guitars, a custom luthier business in Oceanside, California, named after his infant granddaughter, Zoe.

Zoe is the Greek word for “life,” which is something that Weimer almost gave up on after the accidental death of his 12-year-old son Zachary in 2008. Becoming a grandfather seven years ago gave Weimer a reason to live, and it helped him refocus his life priorities on both his family and pursuing full time his 30-year hobby of making guitars.

