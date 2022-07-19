The musical history of the Moravian Church comprises one of the most fascinating chapters of the story of music in early America. Originating in Moravia and Bohemia in the 15th century, the Moravian Church was forced underground during the 30 Years’ War (1618 to 1648) and later reborn on the estate of Count Nicholas Ludwig von Zinzendorf in Saxony in the 1720s.
The German-speaking Moravians of the 18th century established a peaceful, communal society at Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, in 1741, the town where I took music lessons as a teenager. The cultural achievements of the American Moravians included some of the first dictionaries and grammars of several Native American languages as well as some of the first chamber music composed by an American. They performed music by Mozart, Haydn and Beethoven at a time when most other European settlers lacked the ability and resources to do so, and their musical life continues to be exceptional to this day.
Though I had been in Bethlehem many times when I was younger, it was not until I learned about the Moravians in David Hildebrand’s American Music course at the Peabody Conservatory in Baltimore that I became interested in learning more about their musical life. In another one of Hildebrand’s courses, Music in Maryland, I started a research project involving the musical life of the Moravians at Graceham, just east of Thurmont.
This project will culminate in a concert of vocal pieces that are important for Graceham’s musical history performed by musicians from Peabody at 7 p.m. July 22 at Graceham Moravian Church.
Graceham is one of three Moravian Church communities still in existence in Maryland. Like other Moravian congregations of the 18th and 19th centuries, the community at Graceham often performed vocal pieces to celebrate important holidays and festival days. These pieces ranged from elaborate choral anthems accompanied by instruments to simple strophic songs for voice and organ. The diaries, letters and council minutes from Graceham make frequent mention of music, and a catalog from 1831 lists more than 250 pieces that belonged to the congregation. Several of these pieces have been edited and published, and many more exist in manuscript copies in the archives in Bethlehem and Winston-Salem, North Carolina. After visiting both of these archives, I assembled a program that gives a snapshot of what musical life was like at Graceham from 1790 to 1835. About half of these pieces have been newly edited for the concert, and several of them will likely be heard for the first time since their performance in the Moravian communities of the 19th century.
In addition to its historical significance, I believe much Moravian music possesses a peculiar expressive quality not often found in other music of its time. Moravian music is usually simple and direct, though by no means simple-minded or without subtlety. It communicates a heartfelt devotion to the ideals on which it is based. In this way it is perhaps analogous to the late Masonic works of Mozart, whose “Bei Männern welche Liebe fühlen” from Die Zauberflöte was frequently performed at Graceham. This duet will be heard at the concert alongside a duet from an opera by the composer Johann Gottlieb Naumann, who also wrote music for Masonic rituals. Both duets were performed at Graceham as parodies, meaning they were sung with a new text that had been “written over” the words of the original, in both cases by anonymous Moravian authors.
Moravian composers whose works are on the program include Peter Ricksecker, Johannes Herbst, Johann Christian Bechler, Christian Gregor, Johan Ludwig Freydt and Christian Gottfried Geisler. The musical sophistication required to perform these pieces was uncommon among the European settlers of early America. Music education was an important part of life at Graceham, and it served to elevate the level of worship as well as strengthen social bonds among congregation members. Adults and children learned how to read music, sing and play organ, violin and other instruments. Many people from outside the congregation would often come to hear these skills on display during special holiday services at Graceham.
The concert will take place in the exact church building in Graceham where many of the pieces on the program were performed in the 19th century. One piece, “Preise Jerusalem den Herrn” (Praise Jerusalem the Lord) by Christian Gottfried Geisler was performed at the dedication ceremony for this building 200 years ago on Oct. 28, 1822. Other pieces were used to mark similarly festive occasions. In addition to the musical performance, I will be there to share information and short anecdotes from the church records illustrating the significance of each piece to Graceham’s history.
The concert is free and will feature sopranos Mira Fu-En Huang , Marie Herrington and Nicole Stover, bassist John T.K. Scherch and organist Jordan Prescott, all alumni and graduate students from the Peabody Conservatory. Graceham Moravian Church is at 8231 Rocky Ridge Road, Thurmont. For details, see jacobwilkinsoncomposer.com/a-concert-of-moravian-vocal-music.
