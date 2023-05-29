IMG_4907.jpeg

The Frederick Chapter of Maryland Writers’ Association will once again partner with the Delaplaine Arts Center for an ekphrastic reading, which will take place on June 3.

The 2023 National Juried Exhibition, currently on display at the Delaplaine and featuring works in a variety of media, served as the inspiration for the event. Poets selected paintings, sculptures and photographs from the show that inspired them and will read their poems at the program while in the midst of the work that served as their muse.

