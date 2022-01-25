Community members can show support for music education and music students by attending the Frederick County Public Schools All-County High School Music Festival and All-County Middle School Music Festival.
The high school festival is at 4 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Frederick High School auditorium. It will showcase an all-county student choir, band and orchestra, selected via a rigorous individual student audition process. Approximately 125 students will perform. The snow date is 7 p.m. Jan. 31.
Amy Voorhees, director of Choral Activities at Susquehanna University, Pennsylvania, will lead the chorus. Christopher Cicconi, director of Bands and Orchestras and assistant professor of Music Education at Towson University, will conduct the orchestra. Travis Weller, assistant chair for the Music Department and director of music education at Messiah University, will conduct the band.
The middle school festival will also showcase an all-county student choir, band and orchestra and is scheduled for 4 p.m. Feb. 5 at Frederick High. It will feature approximately 150 students. The snow date is 7 p.m. Feb. 7.
Christopher Fox, director of choruses at Glenelg High School, will lead the chorus. Bonnie Zeitler, a string specialist for Howard County Public Schools, will conduct the orchestra. Jenny Neff, from the University of the Arts, will conduct the band.
Proceeds from admission support this and other countywide FCPS musical events. Admission, payable at the door in cash only, is $5 for adults, $3 for students, and free for people over 60 and children under school age. FCPS employees are admitted free when presenting their FCPS badge at the door. Face coverings are mandatory inside all school buildings. For weather announcements regarding this event or other information about the concert, visit education.fcps.org/vpasec.
