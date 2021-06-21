The Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area has updated the Heart of the Civil War Geotrail, which can be found at heartofthecivilwar.org/geo-trail. The refreshed trail includes new sites, geocaches and a feature called an Adventure Lab. The trail leads geocachers to battlefields, museums and historic city centers throughout Frederick, Carroll and Washington counties.
A free prize will be awarded to eligible geocachers who find at least 13 geocaches (while supplies last). Geocachers will need to record code words from each cache, while solving accompanying puzzles and engaging with the Lab’s historical narrative. Collected code words will be used for validation of printed geocache passports, available online on the Heart of the Civil War’s website or in person at the Newcomer House on Antietam National Battlefield or at the Visitor Centers in Westminster and Frederick. One prize will be awarded per geocaching.com account, and signing up is free.
“The updated version of our trail adds new cache locations that introduce visitors to more of the stories that are embedded in the landscape,” said Elizabeth Shatto, executive director of the Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area.
The goal of this year’s project is the continuation of engagement with geocache and history enthusiasts, focusing on exploration of Civil War history. Geocachers are encouraged to eat, drink, shop and stay overnight along the trail.
For more information, email liz@heartofthecivilwar.org or call 240-285-6727.
