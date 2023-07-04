Attending a theater company’s live season preview is better than simply reading the online summaries of upcoming shows — for several reasons.
For one thing, it’s often wildly entertaining. The Maryland Ensemble Theatre’s recent preview of its 2023-2024 season at Steinhardt Brewing opened with a hilarious call to attention for the 200 guests, who looked up from their pints to witness MET actors Lauren Johnson and Sean Byrne engaged in an original musical number called “The Piggie Song.”
It was an immediate signal that the evening wasn’t to be taken too seriously, despite upcoming previews of some heavy material. This was going to be a fun time for fans to mingle with the MET’s longtime cast members while enjoying local craft brews.
But the more compelling reason for theater buffs to see live previews is the potential to get a completely different impression of some shows than the written summaries provide.
For example, the MET’s website description of “The Squirrels,” by Robert Askins, set to run March 29 to April 28, reads like a classic anthropomorphic animal story with a straightforward plot about squirrel families fighting over a nut stash. If not for the words “fiercely funny,” one might think the two-sentence summary is describing something like “Watership Down” with squirrels subbed in for rabbits.
The preview for this show at Steinhardt was something else completely. Rather than fur-clad actors scurrying onstage to deliver chittering rodent dialogue, we got Matt Harris in a white lab coat giving a posterboard presentation about scientific squirrel facts.
In addition to teaching us everything we never wanted to know about squirrel intelligence, he heaped presumptuous praise on the audience for our interest in the subject. It’s easy, he said, to watch a “thinky play about thinky things all the way from New York,” but to watch a play about squirrels shows true dedication to theater.
And weirdly, all of that worked for me.
Not having seen the play or read the script, I probably would have passed on the squirrel version of Hatfields and McCoys, but Harris’ presentation made me wonder what in the world this show actually is. Are we going to get actors dressed as squirrels? If not, how can this plot play out? Is there going to be some meta frame story involving a mad scientist zapping squirrel brains? I think I need to find out and report back.
The other standout preview was for the musical “Head Over Heels,” set to songs by The Go-Gos. It will run from May 31 through June 23. Tori Weaver belted out a high-energy number from this show with an emotion I can only describe as joy, with Jeremy Myers and Taylor Reiland as great backup singers. The plot, which features a young princess who goes on a quest to save her kingdom, is taken from Sir Philip Sidney’s 16th-century pastoral romance “Arcadia.” That’s a fitting story for Frederick County, which hosts a historic mansion of the same name.
The other previews were quite good but in line with expectations. After putting off Part One of “Angels in America” by Tony Kushner for three years due to the pandemic, this season will finally see the arrival of “Angels in American Part 2: Perestroika,” which will run from Sept. 29 through Oct. 29. Myers and Ray Hatch previewed a short scene that opened with some funny banter but quickly got into the show’s major themes about the meaning of life and death, a continuation of Part One’s exploration of the 1980s AIDS epidemic.
“Intimate Apparel,” by Lynn Nottage, will run from Feb. 9 through March 10. Set in the early 1900s Manhattan, the protagonist is an African-American seamstress who makes undergarments for Fifth Avenue boudoirs and upscale bordellos alike. Rachel Manu and Rona Mensah previewed a scene in which two Black women have a contentious but frank conversation about relationship possibilities for women in their circumstances.
Though we were in a brewery, the company elected not to drink enough to give an inebriated preview of the MET’s original production “Inebriated Holiday,” set to run Dec. 1 to 23. After several years of offering their popular “Inebriated History,” which features videos of drunken local celebrities telling their favorite history tales as live actors pantomime their narration, the MET decided to use the same approach on beloved holiday stories. The show’s director, Laura Stark, said they are tackling the classics, including Santa Claus, Charles Dickens, Krampus and Rudolph. Though the subjects are family-friendly, she warned the approach is not, and dropped a few F-bombs to head off any thought of bringing kids to the show.
Erik Anderson’s MA in medieval literature only qualifies him to write about Chaucer, but he’s going to tell you about local theater anyway.
