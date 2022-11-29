Scents and Sweets (copy)
Buy Now

Jasmine Sneed and her daughter, Ariya, study a gingerbread house as they prepare their ballots for their favorite entries at the 2021 Scents & Sweets Competition.

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

Rediscover the wonder of the holidays in downtown Frederick, where, amid magnificent historic architecture, festive decorations, fine dining and shopping, you’ll discover seasonal events for all ages and interests. From an old-world European Kris Kringle Procession to a charming gingerbread house contest, Celebrate Frederick’s annual Holidays in Historic Frederick event series provides a magical experience.

For more information about any of the Celebrate Frederick holiday events, call The City of Frederick Office of Special Events at 301-600-2841 or visit celebratefrederick.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription