Rediscover the wonder of the holidays in downtown Frederick, where, amid magnificent historic architecture, festive decorations, fine dining and shopping, you’ll discover seasonal events for all ages and interests. From an old-world European Kris Kringle Procession to a charming gingerbread house contest, Celebrate Frederick’s annual Holidays in Historic Frederick event series provides a magical experience.
For more information about any of the Celebrate Frederick holiday events, call The City of Frederick Office of Special Events at 301-600-2841 or visit celebratefrederick.com.
SCENTS & SWEETS COMPETITION AND AUCTION
The Scents & Sweets Competition and Auction will be held in the Gardiner Gallery at the Delaplaine Visual Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll Street, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 1.
Professional and amateur bakers and florists will delight attendees with sweet smells and visual treats in the form of gingerbread structures and holiday wreaths.
Children as young as 8 years old may submit entries.
Each entry is voted on by a panel of judges as well as the public, with prizes awarded to professionals and amateurs in each category. Attendees are invited to take home a bit of holiday cheer by participating in the annual silent auction for gingerbread houses, holiday wreaths and more.
KRIS KRINGLE PROCESSION
The Kris Kringle Procession will return to Frederick on Dec. 9, with Kris Kringle himself as the star of the show.
The event begins at 6:30 p.m. at the corner of South Carroll and East Patrick streets in Frederick and ends in Baker Park with the lighting of the City Tree.
The town lights up with the holiday spirit as local groups march alongside German and English characters of yesteryear and modern favorites like Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer and Jack Frost.
FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS
The Festival of Lights will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 16 in the City Hall courtyard. This non-denominational, tradition-based event is open to all in our community.
This year, the festival will feature music by the Frederick Children’s Chorus, directed by Judy DuBose, and special remarks by Annesa Cheek, president of Frederick Community College.
The event also includes holiday caroling and a moving candle lighting ceremony that will fill the courtyard with hundreds of points of light.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.