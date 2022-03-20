This spring The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre will welcome the musical “Hello, Dolly!” to its stage. The Broadway classic was originally scheduled as part of the theater’s 2021 season but was forced to be rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The upcoming production will mark the first time the Jerry Herman musical has ever appeared at the theater.
“Hello, Dolly!” tells the story of Dolly Levi, a widow, a matchmaker and a professional meddler — but everything changes when she decides that the next match she needs to make is to find someone for herself. Set in New York City at the turn of the last century, “Hello, Dolly!” is boisterous and charming from start to finish. This blockbuster Broadway hit bursts with humor, romance, high-energy and some of the greatest songs in musical theater history.
Way Off Broadway’s production will be led by Sarah Melinda as the meddlesome matchmaker alongside Steve Steele as curmudgeonly “half-a-millionaire” Horace Vandergelder. The production is directed by Bill Kiska, with music direction by Jordan B. Stocksdale and choreography by Dee Buchanan.
The show runs March 25 through May 21, with performance every Friday and Saturday evening, and matinees on the first, third and fifth Sundays of each month. A special Sunday matinee on May 8 has been added for Mother’s Day. Tickets for Friday evenings and Sunday matinees are $52; Saturday evening tickets are $55. Tickets can be purchased by stopping by the theater at 5 Willowdale Drive, Frederick, or calling 301-662-6600. Learn more at wayoffbroadway.com.
