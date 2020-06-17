The Downtown Frederick Partnership and four other Main Street organizations across the county are sprucing up public art spaces and they need your help with the design.
According to a news release from the partnership, Maryland artist Parran Collery is designing public art sculptures for Frederick, Brunswick, Thurmont, Middletown and New Market made out of brightly glazed mosaic tile designs. The communities will erect the sculptures in the fall and they will stand for a year.
Partnership staff are also asking community members to help make the sculptures by coming up with their own unique flower designs. Collery will then translate the submitted designs into painted tiles and incorporate them into the final piece.
For more information about the project and instructions on how to submit designs, go to downtownfrederick.org/artonmain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.