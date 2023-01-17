Not only does a great playlist make working out a lot more fun, but it also helps the time go by.
When crafting a playlist, it’s tempting to just throw all your favorite songs together. But believe it or not, there is a science behind what makes a great gym playlist — and how music can impact your body more generally.
“Music is able to increase stimulation, as there’s a connection between auditory neurons and motor neurons. That’s why music often makes us more mobile and motivates our body to move,” explained Making Music Mag.
In a 2008 study from Costas Karageorghis, an associate professor of sport psychology at Brunel University in England, found that songs tempos should be between 120 and 140 beats per minute — which is also, roughly, the average person’s heart rate while working out.
Here are a few playlist suggestions from certified personal trainers around the country:
“Music gets my mind off of what I’m doing in the gym,” Chaniece Tarpley, a certified personal trainer, nutritionist and on-line coach, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Here are Chaniece’s must have songs:
“Tomorrow 2” by Glorilla and Cari B
“Ass Like That” by Victoria Monet
“Lyrics are important,” said Joy Dossman, a certified personal trainer. “Subliminally, we are feeding our minds, whether we’re aware of it or not. So I play clean music.” Keeping it clean, here are Joy’s must haves:
“Communion” by Mike Teezy
“For the Father” by Young Bro
“Music is the whole heartbeat of a workout!” Jules Gomez, personal trainer, nutrition coach, and fitness director at Sanctuary Fitness LA, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It also keeps you distracted form the voice in your head that tells you to quit.”
Here are Jules’ favorite motivational songs:
“Sweetest Pie” by Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa
“Super Freaky Girl” by Nicki Minaj
“Yo Perro Sola” by Bad Bunny
“Do It Do It” (Tiesto Remix) b ACRAZE, Tiesto and Cherish
Popular music app like Apple, Spotify and Pandora have great workout playlists for those who don’t have the time — or interest — to create a personal playlist.
Spotify’s Beat Mode playlist has more than nine hours of music dedicated to keep you working out.
