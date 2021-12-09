Miracle on Church Street will kick off a year-long celebration of the 130th anniversary of Heritage Frederick, formerly known as the Historical Society of Frederick County. The oldest historical society in Frederick County, it was founded in 1892 and first owned the Steiner House on Patrick Street but relocated in 1959 to its current location on 24 E. Church St. in downtown Frederick.
The Miracle on Church Street fundraiser and celebration will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 12 with free admission. It will take place at the museum, with entry through the gift shop. Guests can see trees decorated with handcrafted ornaments made by local artists, as well as wreaths throughout the museum, also handmade locally.
The 30 handcrafted wreaths were made by friends of Heritage Frederick, with themes such as elves, snowmen, mistletoe, reindeer, historic sites and succulents. They will be available for purchase.
The unique ornaments were created for the event by artist members of The Artists Gallery (TAG) and include miniature original art for the tree or hung as wall art throughout the year. The Potters’ Guild of Frederick’s clay ornaments include angels, bells and snowmen.
This year, Heritage Frederick has designed two ornaments that will be for sale exclusively at the museum. They feature the Clustered Spires and were created for this event.
The theme for Heritage Frederick’s tree is “Santas, Spires and Snowflakes.”
Activities for children will be held in the Snallygaster workshop room, where they can become their own elves, creating ornaments to take home and one to hang on the garden tree for all to enjoy.
A raffle for two Waterford crystal ornaments, named Snowstar and Snowflake, will be ongoing throughout the event. The winner does not need to be present. These new designs for 2021 incorporate a majestic look for a modern update on the traditional Christmas symbols.
Refreshments for all ages will be served, including hot chocolate, mulled cider and other drinks and holiday sweets.
The newly opened Bookery & Gift Shop offers local history books, maps, weavings by Catoctin Creek Farm, pottery by Nancy Bodmer, prints of Carroll Creek water fowl by Mary Waldhorn and jewelry by local Frederick artists. Stocking stuffers are bountiful, from magnetic Maryland puzzles to coasters with the Maryland flag to Maryland decals. For the hard-to-buy for person or to memorialize someone special, a personalized brick in the museum’s garden walk way is a treasured purchase.
Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Visit frederickhistory.org for details and to see images of some of the many wreaths.
