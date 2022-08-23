potatoes

Harvest some potatoes at Spud Fest.

 Jessica Damiano via AP

Want to harvest potatoes and learn how to make potato chips all in the same day?

The Washington County Rural Heritage Museum’s Heritage Spud Fest Craft Show and Fleatique, an annual charity fundraiser, will be in Boonsboro this weekend. Funds raised help preserve local rural heritage.

