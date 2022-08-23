Want to harvest potatoes and learn how to make potato chips all in the same day?
The Washington County Rural Heritage Museum’s Heritage Spud Fest Craft Show and Fleatique, an annual charity fundraiser, will be in Boonsboro this weekend. Funds raised help preserve local rural heritage.
The festival runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 27 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 28 on the campus of the Washington County Agricultural Education Center at 7313 Sharpsburg Pike in Boonsboro.
All proceeds will support the upkeep and the exhibits in the three museums, Rural Village and Homestead.
Admission is free. Parking is by donation.
The fest features a craft show and “fleatique,” a potato picking contest and pick-your-own potatoes, contests, a gift shop, garden tours, children’s crafts, native plant sale, a bake sale, handmade kitchen broom sale, historic demos, potato chip making, a blacksmith shop, food vendors and live music by the Cruisers and DJ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.