Mountain City Elks Lodge #382 will host its annual Organization Day Parade at 3 p.m. Aug. 28. The parade has occurred on the fourth Sunday of August consecutively for more than 65 years, except during the pandemic.
This year, it will feature the dynamic Symphony of Soul, Bowie State University’s marching band.
Philanthropist and community leader George B. Delaplaine Jr. and Grand Exalted Ruler of Elks of the World Leonard J. Polk Jr. will serve as the grand marshalls for this historic parade.
The Frederick High School, Thomas Johnson High School and Catoctin High School marching bands will participate in the parade. In addition, the crowd will be treated to performances by The Frederick Steppers and the Star Struck Superstars. The parade will also include The Golden Knights Car Club, Earth Wheels and Fire Motorcycle Club, local fire departments, color guards and more.
The parade route begins at the Donald Schaffer Building and will go left on East All Saints Street, left on East Patrick, left on Market Street, right on All Saints and continue to the reviewing stand located directly across from the Mt. City Lodge #382 at 173 W. All Saints St., Frederick.
“The Elks Organization Day Parade has played an important role in our community for more than 65 years,” said Exalted Ruler Richard D. Hall Sr. “As a child, I can remember the excitement I had watching the Elks Parade. It was always the biggest day of the summer.”
Contact Hall at rhallbowie@aol.com or 301-964-6008 for more information or if interested in participating.
