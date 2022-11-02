The Rohrersville Cornet Band stands as one of the last community-based brass bands left in the country, and at 35 volunteer musicians strong, is unusually robust.
But at the time it was founded in 1837, it was part of a hot new trend in entertainment.
Ron Moss, the band’s vice president and one of its tuba players, said technical advances in early 19th-century metalwork led to the development of new brass and woodwind instruments that in turn led to the widespread feasibility and popularity of brass bands.
“Clarinets and trumpets and cornets and horns started to be more complex and able to do more than, say, a basic recorder,” he said. “Back in the early days, a trumpet might just have holes a player would cover to give it a different tone. Then the development of the piston valve gave a much greater opportunity for many different notes.”
The community brass band became a staple of entertainment for rural America, where few people would ever experience the professional theaters or classical music orchestras that formed the center of 19th-century, big-city preforming arts culture.
“Pretty much every community had a little group of musicians who would have provided entertainment on weekends or Sunday afternoons in a park,” Moss said. “Our band played a lot of church socials and church picnics, which were huge things back in the day. In the 1920s, there’d be thousands of people who’d come to a church picnic.”
But as new entertainment technologies, such as radio and cinema, spread into rural towns, and as improvements in transportation made it easy for once-isolated communities to travel to bigger cities, interest in brass bands rapidly waned. By the mid-20th century, Moss said, most community bands had disbanded, and the ones that remained struggled to maintain their members and audiences.
He said the Rohrersville band had two major advantages that helped it survive this mid-century slump. For one, it was unusual in having its own dedicated band hall. Built in 1916 at the height of the band’s popularity, the venue provided lasting stability, ensuring the band would never have to compete for rehearsal and performance space with other forms of entertainment.
But more importantly, Moss said, the loyalty of the community and the family ties within the band held it together during its most difficult times.
“There’s a lot of generational history there,” he said. “At some points during the band’s existence, there would be three generations of a family playing in the band at a time.”
One member in particular, Moss said, was crucial for the band’s long-term survival. Richard Haynes, 97, joined the band as a self-taught cornet player in 1940 and became its director in 1960. Having come from a long lineage of Rohrersville farmers who had played in the band, he was determined to revive it when it reached a low point in the 1970s.
The band had gone from playing about 20 concerts a year in the 1950s and 60s to just a small handful of shows by 1972. Haynes said when the band got down to about 9 members at rehearsals, he knew he had to act to save it. While the band had always been formed by members of the Rohrersville community, he realized that reaching outside the community for members would be the only way to fortify their numbers.
Having started to play together with the few remaining bands in the region, he invited a family (a father and his four teenage daughters) from near Myersville to join the Rohrersville band, and that “really brought us back,” he said.
Soon, surrounding communities began to realize that if they wanted to include a traditional brass band in their public events at all, it would have to be the Rohrersville band, Haynes said. Instead of just playing for small audiences in their own band hall, they were being invited to participate in public festivities, especially patriotic celebrations, in small towns throughout the four-state region. They have continued to be fixtures at Memorial Day and Fourth of July events in the area for over 40 years.
Haynes stepped down as the band’s director in 2004, but continued to perform with the band until April of this year. He continued to attend rehearsals until August, but finally had to stop due to macular degeneration. However, he remains an ardent booster of the band, and having written four books on the subject, serves as unofficial historian.
He still encourages new members, especially young people with an interest in music. He tells them that performing music is “a giving of yourself.”
The band honored his 82 years of service at a 185th anniversary concert on Oct. 16. Haynes said he was surprised by the honors because he feels a debt of gratitude to the band as an institution and music in general.
“I think [music is] a wonderful, very important part of my life,” he said. “My longevity has a lot to do with its calming effect. It takes the cares of the day away.”
Erik Anderson is a freelance writer in Frederick who cares about few things more than the history of his community. Email him at erikanderson07@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.