Susan Williamson will present “From the Shadow to the Spotlight,” a new art history lecture focusing on 20th-century female artists, at 1 and 7 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Carroll Arts Center in Westminster. A reception with Williamson will immediately follow the matinee presentation with a second reception preceding the evening presentation at 6 p.m. Admission is free, and no tickets are required.

Williamson’s lecture focuses on six female artists: Alice Neel, Ruth Asawa, Faith Ringgold, Ana Mendieta, Remedios Varo and Susan O’Malley. Most are familiar with prolific female artists like Georgia O’Keeffe and Frida Kahlo, as well as their male counterparts, Edgar Degas and Diego Rivera, but these six female artists come with no male counterpart. Through personal tragedy and sheer determination, they stood on their own.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription