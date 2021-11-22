The Frederick Arts Council will host its Holiday Art Showcase beginning on Nov. 26 with pop-up events occurring from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stop by the FAC Art Center at 5 E. Second St. and experience three floors of artist craftsmanship, community activities and programs.
Work by local and regional artists will be on display throughout the Holiday Art Showcase via an exhibition and maker booths on the first floor. Fine art will be available during regular business hours, while the craft booths will be open during weekends.
FAC will also host programs and activities in the newly opened Creative Lab on the third floor.
Open during regular business hours, the lab will offer hands-on maker activities every day.
The FAC Art Center is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Learn more at frederickartscouncil.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.