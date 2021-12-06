Dec. 15
Songs of the Season
Holiday music by Amy Coldren, flute; Meghan Michaels, handbells; Ashley Simms, trombone; and Lisa Allen, piano. Free.
Time: 12:15 p.m.
Location: Frederick Presbyertian Church, 115 W. Second St., Frederick
Contact: frederickpresbyterian.org
Candlelight Tour of Historic Houses of Worship
Virtual event continues through Dec. 27. This tour celebrates Frederick’s tradition of religious diversity, local history, and the holiday season. This is a free virtual presentation and is a great opportunity to peek inside some of its most beautiful buildings.
Time: Your time
Location: online
Contact: visitfrederick.org
Holiday Train Display
Christmas and holiday trains running, a sale table for those who would like to purchase a little something extra for their own train collection, raffles and more. Also open Dec. 18 and 22. Free admission.
Time: 5 p.m.
Location: 21 E. Main St., Thurmont
Contact: facebook.com/events/904106373832588
United Steam Fire Engine Co. #3 Santa Run
Riding through neighborhoods with Santa on board the fire engine. Dec. 15: Prospect Hall Apartments, Jefferson Place, Jefferson Technology Park, Robin Meadows neighborhoods. Dec. 16: Farmbrook and Kingsbrook. Visit Facebook page for updates.
Time: 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Location: Select Frederick area neighborhoods
Contact: ufc3.org or 301-600-1711
Dec. 16
S’mores with Santa
Advance registration required for this family event. Register to reserve a fire pit for your family. $22 per family.
Time: 3 to 8 p.m.
Location: Rose Hill Manor Park, 1611 N. Market St., Frederick
Contact: 301-600-2936
Irish Christmas in America
Produced by Sligo fiddler Oisín Mac Diarmada, the hugely popular Irish Christmas in America show features top Irish music, song and dance in an engaging performance rich in humor and boundless energy. $35.
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: New Spire Arts Stages, 15 W. Patrick St., Frederick
Contact: 301-620-4458 or newspirearts.org
Dec. 17
”Door to Bethlehem”
Join Mary and Joseph on their journey to Bethlehem as they search for shelter. A guide will lead you and your family throughout the grounds of the Seton Shrine where you hear and see how many in our day reject the coming Christ. Also on Dec. 18. $6 per person.
Time: 5 to 8:30 p.m., new walk every 15 minutes
Location: National Shrine of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton, 339 S. Seton Ave., Emmitsburg
Contact: 301-447-6606, seton shrine.org/door-to-bethlehem
“That Christmas Spirit”
Dinner 6 p.m., show at 8 p.m. As college freshman Izzy is planning a fun-filled holiday vacation with her friends, plans become upended at the last minute. With no where to go, she heads to her favorite aunt’s to spend Christmas. Little does she know, her aunt always volunteers at St. Paul’s on Christmas Eve. Tagging along, very begrudgingly, Izzy meets all the colorful characters working at the food kitchen, helping to spread a little holiday cheer to the less fortunate in the neighborhood. See website for ticket prices.
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre, 5 Willowdale Dr, Frederick
Contact: 301-662-6600 or wayoff broadway.com
Festival of Lights, sponsored by Friends Meeting School
Holiday greetings, carols and inspirational message. Free.
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: City Hall courtyard, 101 N. Court St., Frederick
Contact: 301-600-CITY or celebratefrederick.org
Christmas Bluegrass Concert
First Fruits, a bluegrass gospel band, will be playing for a Christmas- themed evening Coffeehouse. Coffee, sodas, snacks will be available for purchase. Freewill offering.
Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Location: Morgan Chapel UMC, 6750 Woodbine Road, Woodbine
Contact: 410-970-2485
“A Christmas Carol”
A live theatrical play. Experience the beloved holiday story with a message that never grows old. Also 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18, 2 p.m. Dec. 18 and 19. $24, $20 for ages 62+, $12 students and kids.
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick
Contact: 301-600-2828 or weinbergcenter.org
“A Civil War Christmas: An American Musical Celebration!”
Presents the personal stories and struggles of historical characters including Mary Todd Lincoln, free Black Americans and Walt Whitman among them. Pay-what-you-can admission. Also Dec. 18, 20, 21, 22 and 23.
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: New Spire Arts, 15 W. Patrick St., Frederick
Contact: 301-305-1405 or esptheatre.org
“No Virginia: A Grown-Up Holiday Farce”
For mature audiences. Tiffany hopes she can get a Santa to come to the Christmas party she’s throwing for her daughter, all the while juggling a meddling mother, an irritating ex-husband, an ardent ex-boyfriend, and a potential blizzard! Proof of vaccination, masking required. Also Dec. 24.
Time: 8 p.m.
Location: MET, 31 W. Patrick St.
Contact: 301-694-4744 or marylandensemble.org
Dec. 18
”Twas the Night Before Christmas”
Way Off Broadway’s original stage adaptation. In this telling, a little boy named Tyler learns all about the magic of Christmas from none other than Santa Claus himself. 11:30 a.m. lunch, show at 12:30 p.m. $21 person.
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Location: Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre, 5 Willowdale Drive, Frederick
Contact: 301-662-6600 or wayoffbroadway.com
Train Garden
Free admission. Parking and entry is on the lower side of the fire station. Donations welcome. Also open Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.
Time: Noon to 5 p.m.
Location: Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Co., 702 N. Main St., Mount Airy
Contact: 301-829-0100
Holidays in Fredericktowne
Frederick is known as a town of places of worship, why else would we be called “the Clustered Spires”? So which one was first? How did the earliest German Fredericktonians celebrate Christmas, or Hanukkah? How did the African American community celebrate Kwanzaa? Take a guided walk and find out. Free.
Time: 2 p.m.
Location: Heritage Frederick, 24 E. Church St., Frederick
Contact: for tickets – eventbrite.com/e/holidays-in-fredericktowne-tickets-168991041755
A German Christmas Service
The story of the Nativity and “Stille Nacht,” as well as a brass choir. Free.
Time: 3 p.m.
Location: Calvary Lutheran Church, 16151 Old Frederick Road, Mount Airy
Contact: 410-489-5280 or calvarylutheranmd.net
Bike Doctor Holiday Lights Ride
With Bike Doctor Frederick. Approximately 4-mile ride through Frederick. Prize for Best Dressed Bicycle. Riders are to donate a gift card to CVS, Walgreens, Target or Walmart to be used by Heartly House to help victims of domestic abuse.
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: Meet at the bandshell in Baker Park
Contact: 301-620-8868
Holiday Homecoming with the Frederick Symphony Orchestra
Seasonal music by Delius, Prokofiev, Herbert and Handel. There will be a performance by the Frederick Adventist Academy Handbell Choir, and FSO String Principals Alyssa Boxhill, H. Lee Brewster, and Andrew Nixon will be featured in Vivaldi’s Concerto for 3 Violins. showtix4u.com/event-details/58823 for tickets. $20 adults, $15 students.
Time: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Location: Frederick Seventh-day Adventist Church, 6437 Jefferson Pike, Frederick
Contact: 301-685-3585 or fredericksymphony.org
MSO in Concert: “Home for the Holidays” Concert
Also 3 p.m. Dec. 19. In-person tickets are available for both performances. The Sunday performance will also be streamed on MSO Live! For more information, visit watch.marylandsymphony.org. $24 and up.
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Maryland Theatre, 21 S. Potomac St., Hagerstown
Contact: 301-790-2000 or marylandsymphony.org
Dec. 19
Breakfast with Santa
This fun-filled breakfast will include a visit from Santa. $8 per person.
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Location: Nancy H. Dacek North Potomac Community Recreation Center, 13850 Travilah Road, Rockville
Dec. 21
Frederick Children’s Chorus “Messiah” Sing-Along
A Frederick holiday tradition since 1994, director Judith DuBose will conduct a forty voice chorus, twenty-piece orchestra, and four soloists through select choruses and arias of “Messiah” by G. F. Handel. The audience is invited to join the chorus for select numbers. Copies of the full vocal score will be for sale in the lobby. $30, $25 for ages 62+ and students.
Time: 8 p.m.
Location: Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick
Contact: 301-600-2828 or weinbergcenter.org
Dec. 22
Songs of the Season
Holiday music by Janice Jackson, soprano; Nancy Beith, piano. Free.
Time: 12:15 p.m.
Location: Frederick Presbyertian Church, 115 W. Second St., Frederick
Contact: frederickpresbyterian.org
Dec. 31
Middletown Valley Bank Krumpe’s Donut Drop 2022
In the square of Downtown Hagerstown, complete with fireworks and live music from DJ Sidekick, free coffee, donuts and hot chocolate.
Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
Location: The Maryland Theatre, downtown Hagerstown
Contact: mdtheatre.org/donut-drop or 301-790-3500
