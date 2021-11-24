Dec. 1
A Chanticleer Christmas
Known around the world for its seamless blend of 12 male voices and its original interpretations of Renaissance to jazz and everything in between. $28 and up.
Time: 8 p.m.
Location: Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick
Dec. 2
Homewood’s Holiday Vendor Sale
Open to the public, and features handcrafted wooden items, jewelry, floral arrangements, beauty products, handcrafted purses, goat milk soaps, seasonal home décor and much, much more. Food trucks on-site during the event.
Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Homewood at Frederick, 7407 Willow Road, Frederick
Contact: 301-644-5646 or homewoodfrederick.com
Scents & Sweets Competition and Auction
Gingerbread structures and floral arrangements. Free.
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Location: Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick
Contact: celebratefrederick.com
Dec. 3
”That Christmas Spirit”
Dinner 6 p.m., show 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. As college freshman Izzy is planning a fun-filled holiday vacation with her friends, plans become upended at the last minute. With no where to go, she heads to her favorite aunt’s to spend Christmas. Little does she know, her aunt always volunteers at St. Paul’s on Christmas Eve. Tagging along, very begrudgingly, Izzy meets all the colorful characters working at the food kitchen, helping to spread a little holiday cheer to the less fortunate in the neighborhood. Also 6 p.m. Saturdays and 12:30 p.m. buffet, show 2:15 p.m. first, third and fifth Sundays. See website for tickets and prices.
Time: 6 p.m. dinner, 8 p.m. show Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 17
Location: Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre, 5 Willowdale Drive, Frederick
Contact: 301-662-6600 or wayoffbroadway.com
Eric Byrd Trio Performs “A Charlie Brown Christmas”
The heartwarming animated cartoon, “A Charlie Brown Christmas”, is brilliantly paired with a live performance of the Vince Guaraldi jazz score by the incomparable Eric Byrd Trio. $20 and up.
Time: 8 p.m.
Location: Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick
Dec. 4
Annual Holiday Food Drive
Sponsored by Moving Us Forward Inc. and Urbana Waffle House. All donations given to Frederick Food Bank. Continues Dec. 11 and 18. Monetary donations welcome and will be used to purchase food items.
Time: 7 to 10 a.m.
Location: Urbana Waffle House, 8906 Fingerboard Road, Frederick
Contact: movingusforwardinc.com
4th Annual Frederick County Society of Model Engineers Holiday Train Display
One of the largest displays in the area. All scales. Open Saturdays through Dec. 18; Wednesdays, Dec. 8-22, from 5 to 8 p.m.
Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: 11 Water St., Thurmont
Contact: thurmontmainstreet.com
December Saturdays
Continues through Dec. 18. Shop local businesses, eat at local restaurants, support local artists.
Time: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Downtown Frederick
Contact: 301-698-8118 or downtownfrederick.org
Walkersville Annual Christkindlmarket
Showcases the town’s rich German history with carolers and musicians strolling the streets, artisans, crafters, refreshments. Festive parade. Locations include Glade UCC, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Walkersville Public Library, Walkersville Historical Society and Walkersville Feed Co.
Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Walkersville, Md.
Contact: 240-626-5847
Traditional Village Christmas
Outdoor, European-style Christmas Market complete with artisans, traditional holiday baked table, children’s activities, wreath decorating, blacksmithing demonstrations, and a visit from Belsnickel! Unique holiday gifts suitable for the entire family.
Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Catoctin Furnace Village, 12610 Catoctin Furnace Road, Thurmont
Contact: catoctinfurnace.org
Shop the Pop Pop-Up Shop Event
14 unique home-businesses offering a variety of merchandise, home-baked holiday items and breads. Continues Saturdays through Dec. 18.
Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: 21 E. Main St., Thurmont
Contact: thurmontmainstreet.com
Christmas in New Market
Parade at 3 p.m., outdoor vendors and food trucks, Santa at the Grange Hall, silent Christmas tree auction at Old Town Hall, caroling, live nativity.
Time: 3 to 7 p.m.
Location: 39 W. Main St., New Market
Contact: townofnewmarket.org or 301-865-5544
Tree Lighting and Santa Parade
Tree lighting at 5:30 p.m., parade along Main Street at 6:30 p.m.
Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Location: Train Station, Cross Street and Park Avenue, Mount Airy
Contact: 301-829-1424 or mountairymd.org
Christmas in the Valley
Festivities include caroling, the lighting of the Town Christmas tree, a visit from Santa Claus with treats for the kids and then Christmas music at Zion Lutheran Church. After the show, punch and Christmas cookies in the church social hall. Free.
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: Zion Lutheran Church, Middletown
Contact: 301-371-6171 or middletown.md.us
Live Nativity
Presented by Wesley Chapel. 12+ costumed characters, music, professional narration, live camel, sheep and donkey help tell the Christmas story. Free.
Time: 6, 7 and 8 p.m. shows
Location: Urbana Fire Hall, 3602 Urbana Pike, Frederick
Contact: 301-662-5769
Dec. 5
Emmitsburg Community Chorus Concert
Under the direction of Peggy Flickinger, the 18-voice group includes members from Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia. They are accompanied by pianist Lisa Mattia. The concert features several classic holiday favorites. Free.
Time: 3 p.m.
Location: Lewistown United Methodist Church, 11032 Hessong Bridge Road, Thurmont
Contact: 301-898-7888
Dec. 10
Kris Kringle Procession
Begins at the corner of South Carroll and East Patrick streets, Frederick, and ends in Baker Park with the lighting of the City Tree.
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: See above
Contact: 301-600-CITY or celebratefrederick.com
”The Nutcracker”
Also at 2 p.m. Dec. 11 and 12, and 7 p.m. Dec. 11. A Frederick holiday tradition, this full-length ballet features artists from the New York City Ballet and students from the Frederick School of Classical Ballet. $20 and up.
Time: 8 p.m.
Location: Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick
Dec. 11
Breakfast with Santa & The Grinch
Meet Santa and his grinchy helper for breakfast. $23.95 per person, reservations required.
Time: 7:30 a.m.
Location: Adventure Park USA, 11113 W. Baldwin Road, Monrovia
Contact: 301-865-6800 or adventureparkusa.com
Christmas Market
A celebration of local businesses. Free admission.
Time: Noon
Location: Catoctin Breeze Vineyard, 15010 Roddy Road, Thurmont
Contact: 240-578-3831
Light Up Frederick Holiday Decorations Tour and Contest
This socially distant tour allows participants to admire each participating home from the sidewalk or their vehicle. Homes will be decorated Dec. 5-12 from 5 to 9 p.m. each evening. Tickets by donation.
Time: 5 to 9 p.m. through Jan. 1
Location: Downtown Frederick
Contact: 301-600-2844 or cityoffrederick.com
Emmitsburg Community Chorus Concert
Under the direction of Peggy Flickinger, the 18-voice group includes members from Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia. They are accompanied by pianist Lisa Mattia. The concert features several classic holiday favorites. Free.
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Creagerstown Union Chapel, Blacks Mill Road, Thurmont
Dec. 12
Emmitsburg Community Chorus Concert
Under the direction of Peggy Flickinger, the 18-voice group includes members from Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia. They are accompanied by pianist Lisa Mattia. The concert features several classic holiday favorites. Free.
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Homewood at Crumland Farms, 7407 Willow Road, Frederick
Dec. 16
Irish Christmas in America
Produced by Sligo fiddler Oisín Mac Diarmada, the hugely popular Irish Christmas in America show features top Irish music, song and dance in an engaging performance rich in humor and boundless energy. $35.
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: New Spire Arts Stages, 15 W. Patrick St., Frederick
Contact: 301-620-4458 or newspirearts.org
Dec. 17
Festival of Lights, sponsored by Friends Meeting School
Holiday greetings, carols and inspirational message. Free.
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: City Hall courtyard, 101 N. Court St., Frederick
Contact: 301-600-CITY or celebratefrederick.org
“A Christmas Carol”
A live theatrical play. Experience the beloved holiday story with a message that never grows old. Also 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18, 2 p.m. Dec. 18 and 19. $24, $20 for ages 62+, $12 students and kids.
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick
“A Civil War Christmas: An American Musical Celebration!”
Presents the personal stories and struggles of historical characters including Mary Todd Lincoln, free Black Americans and Walt Whitman among them. Pay-what-you-can admission. Also Dec. 18, 20, 21, 22 and 23.
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: New Spire Arts, 15 W. Patrick St., Frederick
Contact: 301-305-1405 or esptheatre.org
Dec. 18
Bike Doctor Holiday Lights Ride
With Bike Doctor Frederick. Approximately 4-mile ride through Frederick. Prize for Best Dressed Bicycle. Riders are to donate a gift card to CVS, Walgreens, Target or Walmart to be used by Heartly House to help victims of domestic abuse.
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: Meet at the bandshell in Baker Park
Contact: 301-620-8868
MSO in Concert: “Home for the Holidays” Concert
Also 3 p.m. Dec. 19. In-person tickets are available for both performances. The Sunday performance will also be streamed on MSO Live! For more information, visit watch.marylandsymphony.org. $24 and up.
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Maryland Theatre, 21 S. Potomac St., Hagerstown
Contact: 301-790-2000 or marylandsymphony.org
Dec. 21
Frederick Children’s Chorus “Messiah” Sing-Along
A Frederick community holiday tradition since 1994, director Judith DuBose will conduct a forty voice chorus, twenty-piece orchestra, and four soloists through select choruses and arias of “Messiah” by G. F. Handel. The audience is invited to join the chorus for select numbers such as the “Hallelujah Chorus” and “For Unto Us a Child is Born.” Copies of the full vocal score will be for sale in the lobby. $30, $25 for ages 62+ and students.
Time: 8 p.m.
Location: Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick
