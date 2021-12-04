Christmas in New MarketChristmas in New Market will feature a parade, caroling, Santa, food trucks, outdoor market, a live nativity and tree lighting from 3-7 p.m. Dec. 4 in New Market Community Park.
The parade begins at 3 p.m.
Santa will be in the Grange Hall.
Call 301-865-5544, or visit townofnewmarket.org for mored information.
Live Nativity at Urbana Fire HallWesley Chapel UMC will present its Live Nativity at 6, 7 and 8 p.m. Dec. 5 at Urbana Fire Hall, 3602 Urbana Pike, Frederick.
More than a dozen characters dress in costumes and perform under the night sky. A live camel accompanies the wise men to a slab-wood stable, where the holy family sits with a donkey. Real sheep fill the “hills,” while shepherds hear the host of angels. An innkeeper and King Herod and his court round out the cast, with professional music and narration and beautiful costumes.
Dress warmly, as each of the three presentations is held outdoors in the rear parking lot and runs about 20-25 minutes.
An ASL interpreter will be onsite at all three shows.
Free cookies and hot chocolate will be available for guests.
In case of inclement weather, please call the church office at 301-663-4956.
Admission and parking is free.
Call 301-662-5769 or go to wesleychapelurbana.com for more information.
Chanukah-themed escape roomShoresh will host a Chanukah-themed escape room from 1-2:30 p.m. Dec. 5, with prizes.
Register by emailing shoresh@shoresh.com.
Bring two cans of kosher food for charity.
The event will be at Shoresh, 2428 Pleasant View Road, Adamstown.
Living MangerA walk-through living nativity with live animals, active scenes and live music will be held Dec. 10 to 12 at Victory Baptist Church, 6513 Himes Ave., Frederick.
Experience the Christmas story like never before.
A German Christmas ServiceA German Christmas Service will be held at 3 p.m. Dec. 18 at Calvary Lutheran Church, 16151 Old Frederick Road, Mount Airy.
Enjoy a service in German, including the story of the nativity and “Stille Nacht,” as well as a brass choir.
Coffee hour will follow the service.
Call 410-489-5280, or go to calvarylutheranmd.net for more information.
{!--==calendarDSEND=--}
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.