TAG/The Artists Gallery will celebrate the holiday season with an exhibit and pop-up craft shop. Affordable art and one-of-a kind crafts will be featured in December’s show, “Holiday Magic.”
In addition to paintings, drawings, sculptures, pottery and mixed-media pieces, TAG artists have been busy creating handmade ornaments, art puzzles, cards and other goodies for the season.
