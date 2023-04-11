With the Holocaust nearly 80 years in the past and the few remaining survivors approaching the end of their lives, their descendants are taking on the responsibility of sharing the stories of that brutal cruelty in the hope that it will never be repeated.
In his keynote address at this year’s Holocaust Remembrance Day at Beth Sholom Congregation in Frederick on April 16, Dr. Harvey Levy will tell the story of his parents’ harrowing ordeal in the Nazi concentration camps of Poland and Germany. The event will include a 30-minute pre-recorded video of his parents, Leon Levy, 99, and Lili Levy, 95.
The event will also feature Holocaust proclamations by Mayor Michael O’Connor and County Executive Jessica Fitzwater, a candle-lighting ceremony, a responsive reading offered by Pastor Barbara Kershner-Daniel and the Mourners’ Kaddish led by Rabbi Jordan Hersh of the Beth Sholom Congregation and Rabbi Jennifer Weiner of the Kol Ami Congregation.
Marty Erlichman, 76, one of the event’s coordinators, says the COVID-19 pandemic has narrowed the relatively short historical window of time in which many Holocaust survivors speak openly about their experiences. They had a strong presence at remembrance events in the years prior to the pandemic, but he thinks most of them did not begin to share the fullness of their Holocaust stories until a few decades ago. He grew up in a Jewish community in Brooklyn but never heard survivors tell their stories until he joined a Holocaust remembrance organization in Baltimore as an adult.
“It’s very hard for [Holocaust survivors] to actually talk about this,” he said. “Many survivors did not tell their stories initially, [but] they realized if they didn’t tell the story, there’d be nobody to tell it, and today we’re running out of those people.”
At 74 years old, Dr. Levy has always felt the trauma of his parents’ experience looming in the background of his life. He remembers frequently waking up in the middle of the night to the sounds of his parents screaming as their nightmares replayed memories of the atrocities committed against them.
But Dr. Levy only learned the details of their stories “in bits and pieces” until they provided interviews for the USC Shoah Foundation, which was founded by Steven Spielberg in the 1990s to collect oral histories of Holocaust survivors.
“One of the ironic things is my parents could talk more freely to strangers, but it’s so hard to talk to your own children and grandchildren,” he said. “Once they started speaking freely to reporters, they already had the dialogue [and] could speak more freely to direct family members.”
The English language lacks an adjective negative enough to describe the suffering Dr. Levy’s parents endured in their four-year internments. Even small sparks of human joy were quickly extinguished by Nazi cruelty.
When Leon shot a flirtatious gaze at Lili through a barbed-wire fence and offered her some potato peels he had been hiding in his shoes, she rejected the valuable nutrition because she didn’t want to be in anyone’s debt. A Nazi guard witnessed the interaction and gave Leon 15 lashes on his bare back.
That was one of the least gruesome events Dr. Levy’s parents shared with him. The worst stories involve witnessing the wanton killings of family members.
Though telling his parents’ stories is emotionally taxing, Dr. Levy realized a responsibility to take up that work when he began to encounter Holocaust deniers several decades ago. He noted that from the early days of the survivors’ liberation from the concentration camps, then-General Dwight Eisenhower ordered the Army to document as many of the atrocities as possible, fearing that one day they wouldn’t be believed. Dr. Levy said many in his generation are continuing that mandate.
“The second generation wants to prove it did happen,” he said. “Knowing that six million Jews were killed, my generation feels we [each] have to live for two.”
Dr. Levy said spreading his parents’ story isn’t the only way his life has been affected by the Holocaust. He said the values he brings to his Frederick dental practice are informed by his parents’ maltreatment. His office makes a point of treating underserved patients, especially those with mental illness. He has received several humanitarian awards for his work.
“My parents were denied access to medical care, dental care, legal care, so it’s my mission to not deny access to dental care,” he said. “People who are denied access to care can always seek refuge in my office.”
Erlichman said a large part of the reason for continuing to share Holocaust stories is to prevent similar atrocities from happening in the future. He said recent incidents of violent antisemitism in the past few years in the U.S. have accompanied other types of hatred, such as racism.
“We think it’s important for everyone to continue to remember the Holocaust and hopefully learn from it. How can we make history not repeat itself?” he said. “Things are certainly different here than they were in Nazi Germany, but still, there are similarities that make us concerned. I think we feel we can’t be complacent.”
In that spirit, he says the Remembrance Day at Beth Sholom is open to people of all faiths or no faith who wish to reflect on the Holocaust.
Erik Anderson is a freelance writer in Frederick who cares about few things more than the history of his community. Email him at erikanderson07@gmail.com.
