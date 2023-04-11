Harvey Lili and Leon Levy.jpg

Dr. Harvey Levy, center, with his parents, Leon and Lili Levy.

 Courtesy photo

With the Holocaust nearly 80 years in the past and the few remaining survivors approaching the end of their lives, their descendants are taking on the responsibility of sharing the stories of that brutal cruelty in the hope that it will never be repeated.

In his keynote address at this year’s Holocaust Remembrance Day at Beth Sholom Congregation in Frederick on April 16, Dr. Harvey Levy will tell the story of his parents’ harrowing ordeal in the Nazi concentration camps of Poland and Germany. The event will include a 30-minute pre-recorded video of his parents, Leon Levy, 99, and Lili Levy, 95.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription