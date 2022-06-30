Albina Perry clutched her chest as a black curtain dropped to reveal a mural of Palena, Italy, her hometown.
“I feel like crying,” the 85-year-old said. “It’s so beautiful.”
Perry was 18 when her family left Italy for the United States to find better work opportunities.
On Thursday, Perry’s nephew Dante Liberatore and his son, Massimo, unveiled the mural at their downtown Frederick restaurant, Cucina Massi, at 111 E. Patrick St. That location was formerly Nido’s Little Italy Ristorante.
The mural created by local artist Yemi Fagbohun marries landmarks from Frederick and Palena.
Fagbohun painted the images, which were transferred to vinyl and applied to a wall outside the restaurant. He said the process took about two months collectively. By applying the vinyl to the wall with heat, it filled every crevice and will be protected from the weather.
Guests who look out the restaurant windows from inside will see the painted landscape, as if they are dining in Italy.
Red-roofed buildings sit nestled against a backdrop of mountains surrounded in a golden hue. At one end of the painting, a Vespa scooter sits parked next to a table, on which a plate of grapes rest. Those familiar with Frederick will recognize the clustered spires and bell tower.
“We’re proud to be in Frederick,” Dante said. “We wanted to show homage to our heritage.”
Dante and Massimo are co-owners of Cucina Massi, which opened in 2020. Dante’s late parents, Cristina and Nicola, were Italian immigrants who moved to Argentina, then the United States.
The Liberatore family is no stranger to the restaurant business. Liberatore’s Italian restaurants can be found across central Maryland and Baltimore. Massimo said he looks to his father’s 30-plus years of experience for guidance.
“It’s nice to try to follow in his footsteps,” Massimo said.
Before the mural unveiling, dozens of supporters gathered inside Cucina Massi. Drinks flowed and waiters passed around meatballs on silver trays. The sounds of an Italian folk song lifted from an accordion.
Perry and her siblings recognized the tune. They sang along in Italian.
Danny Ferrara, 82, grinned widely as he described the way the song transported him back to Palena, a town of about 1,200 people, surrounded by mountains. He left Italy at 15, but remembers how local residents would gather weekly to sing and enjoy music, just like this, after working in the fields.
Gazing at the mural, Ferrara pointed out the San Falco church and recalled the weeklong celebrations held to honor the saint of Palena.
Inside the restaurant, a black-and-white photo of Ferrara’s late sister and her husband, Dante’s parents, hung on the wall in one room of the dining area. Family photos could be found throughout the restaurant.
“I’m glad that Massimo is continuing the tradition,” Ferrara said proudly.
Massimo said he was touched to see so many family and friends at the restaurant.
“We wouldn’t be here without them,” he said.
Saw it last weekend. It is truly a beauty.

