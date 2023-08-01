Maria-Gracia, conte, 30 x 22 inches .jpg

Work by Homer Yost.

 Homer Yost

A beloved artist in the Frederick community, Homer Yost has drawn and sculpted for more than four decades. His work is a love affair with the human form, the classical subject of artists for centuries. Narratives about his personal world and the larger world are conveyed in the subtle gestures or posture of his subject.

His solo exhibition “The Solitary Figure” will be featured at Gaslight Gallery in downtown Frederick from Aug. 5 to Oct. 1.

 

