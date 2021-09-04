“Lynching and Leisure: Race and the Transformation of Mob Violence in Texas” is the latest release from Hood College professor of history Terry Anne Scott, Ph.D. The book is now available for pre-sale.
In the book, Scott examines how white Texans transformed lynching from a largely clandestine strategy of extralegal punishment into a form of racialized recreation in which crowd involvement was integral to the mode and methods of the violence.
Scott powerfully documents how lynchings came to function, not only as tools for debasing the status of Black people but also as highly anticipated occasions for entertainment, making memories with friends and neighbors and reifying whiteness.
In focusing on the sense of pleasure and normality that prevailed among the white spectatorship, this comprehensive study of Texas lynchings sheds new light on the practice understood as one of the chief strategies of racial domination in the 19th- and 20th-century South.
Learn more about the book at lynchingand leisure.com.
Scott’s previous book, “Seattle Sports: Play, Identity, and the Pursuit of Credibility in the Emerald City,” was released in August 2020.
