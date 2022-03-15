Harriet A. Washington is a prolific science writer, editor and ethicist who is the author of the seminal “Medical Apartheid: The Dark History of Medical Experimentation on Black Americans from Colonial Times to the Present,” which won a National Book Critics Circle Award, the PEN/Oakland Award, and the American Library Association Black Caucus Nonfiction Award.
Hood College will present An Evening with Harriet A. Washington at 6 p.m. March 29 at
Hodson Auditorium, Rosenstock Hall at Hood College, 400 Ferndale Ave. in Frederick. She will give a lecture on the history of medical experimentation on African-Americans. The event is not ticketed and is free and open to the public.
Washington is a writing fellow in bioethics at Harvard Medical School, a fellow of the New York Academy of Medicine. She teaches bioethics at Columbia University and won Columbia’s 2020 Mailman School Of Public Health’s Public Health Leadership Award, as well as its 2020-21 Kenneth and Mamie Clark Distinguished Lecture Award.
She Washington has written widely for popular publications and has been published in referenced books and journals such as Nature, JAMA, The American Journal of Public Health, The New England Journal of Medicine, the Harvard Public Health Review, Isis, and The Journal of Law, Medicine, and Ethics. She has been editor of the Harvard Journal of Minority Public Health, a guest editor of the Journal of Law, Medicine and Ethics and served as a reviewer for the Journal of the American Association of Bioethics and the Humanities.
Email allen@hood.edu for more information.
