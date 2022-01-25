The Frederick Arts Council is hosting the Hood College Ceramic Arts MFA Faculty and Student Exhibition, featuring ceramic works by eight artists, including faculty and graduate students of Frederick County’s ceramics graduate program at Hood College.
Artists include faculty members Chaz Martinsen, Jenna Gianni, Jason Laney, as well as graduate students Clarissa Yeap, Asma Waheed, Shari Jacobs, Faith Ku, Leslie King, Amnah Abdulsalam and Catalina Chiquillo.
The exhibition opened Dec. 8 and will run through May at the Frederick Arts Council Gallery, 11 W. Patrick St., Frederick. Learn more about the exhibiting artists at frederickartscouncil.org.
