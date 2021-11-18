As COVID-19 restrictions have eased up, Frederick’s music scene has slowly started to come back to life. Though not always the typical music venue, sites around town have been able to provide a platform for artists. Olde Mother Brewing has been hosting free artist showcases, for instance, and Cafe 611 recently held Doom Fest.
On Nov. 21, a donut shop will join in and host a hardcore punk show in downtown Frederick. But it’s about more than the music.
Alissa Straiter, co-owner of Glory Doughnuts, said hosting local musicians is about inspiring and nurturing community growth, adding that music has the power to create change in the community.
“Music is in the background of all we do,” they said. “We each have soundtracks to our lives. It can empower people to change themselves in positive ways — and change society in positive ways.”
Straiter grew up in a home that revolved around music, and they learned to play several instruments as a child.
“I played in a touring punk/hardcore band and saw firsthand how not only are punk and all-ages shows hard to come by, they’re hard to plan and organize, keeping the DIY spirit,” they said. “Frederick desires this type of venue, and having experience in booking shows, I decided we’d be the ones to do it, in our own way, and keeping [with the] DIY ethos.”
The DIY ethos of punk rock is all about the community coming together in solidarity. If bands don’t have a place to play, they make one. If the community is in need, the community comes together to help each other.
Glory Doughnuts takes pride in its community by working to create a safe space that is inclusive and welcoming to all.
“We will do our best to keep our shows [open to] all ages,” Straiter emphasized. “This is important to us. We do not have a bar, and thus, alcoholic drinks are not currently served. BYOB is to be determined and on a case-by-case basis.”
Straiter plans to host a diverse group of musicians from all different genres in the future. “Solo artists and jazz groups will become a regular weekend staple, providing live music while you eat or wait in line,” they said. “We’re in talks with some bands from D.C. and Baltimore about coming up [to Frederick to perform].”
In addition to starting to host shows, Glory Doughnuts staff is also in the process of setting up and raising funds for a community fridge.
The community fridge will be stocked with varieties of food and drinks for the community to have and donate to, acting as a mutual aid system. The fridge will be open for anyone to give what they can and take what they need. Glory Doughnuts staff plan to host fundraising shows to fund the construction and the stocking of the fridge to get it going.
Kitewave, who will perform at the Nov. 21 show, is a psychedelic jam band formed in Frederick. Though they’re a new group, Kitewave has brought a breath of fresh air to the local music scene with the handful of shows they’ve performed, including house shows.
“There were great vibes and I got to meet a lot of cool people,” bassist bassist Seth Smucker said of a show they played at the underground house venue The Rat Hole. “It was one of those shows where you felt like you could just walk up and talk to anyone. It was also the night I learned you could mosh in a living room.”
Kitewave is also composed of lead vocalist Daniel Miller, guitarist Lauren Koontz, who is studying jazz guitar performance at Towson University, and drummer Abie Lichtman, who also plays in the local band Flooring.
When asked if they think music can inspire lasting social and political change, Miller, who studied both music and political science, said, “Music can serve an important political function by changing how individual people relate to others in society. Music often tells stories, and stories have a unique ability to help us [see] another’s perspective. Empathy for the ‘other’ is in such short supply in this polarized climate, that anything that can engender empathy is a valuable resource. Music can still help people understand what their fellow human is going through and so will hopefully help us overcome our current divides.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.