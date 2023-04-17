TRAVEL-MONUMENTS

In 1906, President Theodore Roosevelt established the country's first national monument, Devils Tower in Wyoming. Last month, the Biden administration welcomed two new members to the prestigious club: Avi Kwa Ame, a sacred Native American site in Nevada, and Castner Range, a former Army training base teeming with wildlife in Texas, joined Camp Hale-Continental Divide in Colorado, which the president designated in October.

National monuments protect public lands containing objects of historic, cultural or scientific importance, but they often have less name recognition than national parks. According to the National Park Service, a national park contains a plethora of valuable resources, whereas a national monument might stand out for one significant attraction.

