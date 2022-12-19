travel-nyc

I grew up in San Francisco’s Chinese American community, where almost every Sunday — and traditionally on Christmas Day — it was a special treat to go out for dim sum with my family. As a child, I was fascinated by the servers and their clattering carts piled high with bamboo steamers bearing Cantonese delicacies. There were savory dumplings, bite-sized buns, copious sweets — and always tea.

Dishes might be steamed, baked or fried, offering eaters dozens of intriguing flavors, textures, shapes and colors, a delight for the eyes as well as the taste buds. It was so much fun to be immersed in the dining room chaos together with other Chinese families and friends. Nowadays in New York, my German-born husband and I continue the tradition, often going to Chinatown on Christmas Day for a secular celebration with friends who depend on me to guide them through the world of dim sum, which translates from Cantonese as “little things that touch the heart.”

