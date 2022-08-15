travel-sailing

Members of DC Sail's high school racing program practice their skills.

 Washington Post photo by Matt McClain

You can see them from the booming waterfront of Southeast Washington, D.C.: small dinghies, their sails white and crisp above the Anacostia River. Even in this landlocked city, sailing holds a powerful allure — and despite its often expensive and exclusive reputation, it’s surprisingly accessible.

The dinghies belong to DC Sail, the National Maritime Heritage Foundation’s community sailing program. Like other community sailing centers, DC Sail is a nonprofit organization that supports access for everyone.

