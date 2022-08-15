You can see them from the booming waterfront of Southeast Washington, D.C.: small dinghies, their sails white and crisp above the Anacostia River. Even in this landlocked city, sailing holds a powerful allure — and despite its often expensive and exclusive reputation, it’s surprisingly accessible.
The dinghies belong to DC Sail, the National Maritime Heritage Foundation’s community sailing program. Like other community sailing centers, DC Sail is a nonprofit organization that supports access for everyone.
“The beauty of community sailing centers is that we provide a pathway to sailing,” said Traci Mead, executive director of DC Sail. “It’s very affordable, and you don’t have to have your own boat.”
These organizations get people out on the water while educating students of all ages on watercraft, safety, science and environmental stewardship. Their programs are open to the public, and by emphasizing equity, they bring sailing’s benefits to people who have historically faced exclusion from water-based recreation.
The nonprofit US Sailing provides leadership, national standards and education for the sport, including accreditation and support for community sailing centers. Although the exact number is difficult to estimate, more than 130 of US Sailing’s member organizations have self-identified as community sailing centers, and 42 of those are accredited. In total, there are probably a few hundred across the country.
In Washington, DC Sail operates from two marinas and runs youth and adult programs. At the Diamond Teague Park piers, Kids Set Sail summer day camps take 7- to 15-year-olds from safety training on the dock to rigging and hands-on instruction aboard the center’s forgiving 18-foot dinghies.
The organization also provides more than $20,000 each year in scholarships and participates in US Sailing’s donor-funded Siebel Sailors Program, a no-cost opportunity that has taught about 1,500 children across the country to begin and continue sailing.
“Our goal is to get as many kids as possible on the water, learning about safety and the importance of our waterways and the human impact on them,” Mead said.
Like other centers, DC Sail dives deep, helping students grow their skills and confidence. Its vibrant high school racing program has advanced young sailors to national competitions.
Adult offerings include refresher, learn-to-sail and racing classes. Participants come to the organization for a variety of reasons: Some sailed during childhood summer camps and want to take formal classes, and others have bucket-list sailing goals. Some Washingtonians take weekend lessons, but they sail in the Chesapeake Bay. Still others are planning charters in farther-flung locations, learning the basics so they can better relate to their captain.
Docked at the Gangplank Marina at the Wharf, the 65-foot American Spirit schooner is a fundraising resource and an opportunity for the public to partake in sails, private charters and events.
Community sailing centers can be both waypoints and final destinations on anyone’s maritime voyage. For example, some participants might attain their small-boat certification, then proceed to cruising courses somewhere else that allow them to travel and charter their own boat. And attaining your small-boat certification equips you with knowledge to seek out boat rentals at other facilities while you travel, enabling you to explore new waterways.
“You can jump in a kayak or rent a boat, so now when you travel, you might choose to go somewhere that you can get onto the water,” said Jen Guimaraes, youth education manager for US Sailing. “It can inspire you to seek new destinations after having the life-changing experience of learning to sail.”
