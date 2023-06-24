BOOKS-KEY

How to Stay Married "The Most Insane Love Story Ever Told" by Harrison Scott Key.

 Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster

When I first saw the title of the book "How to Stay Married," I thought it would be a how-to manual and rolled my eyes. I was sure that a book like that would be the last thing that I or any of my exes would be interested in. But no, this is a memoir, shot through with sharp humor. That's better, though still I wondered: Do I really care about 300 pages on some stranger's marriage? It turns out I did.

In this, Harrison Scott Key's third book — his first, "The World's Largest Man," won the Thurber Prize for American Humor in 2016 — he explores the effects of an affair that his wife, Lauren, had with Chad, a neighbor whose "only real crime, at least up until the moment he did his best to destroy his family and mine, was that he was rather dull." Because of the title, it is no secret that the marriage survived, but Key isn't as interested in that as he is in the emotional ups and downs that he and his wife went through as each of them explored what was happening and came to agree on "the truth."

